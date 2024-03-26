Destiny says he has been paid to spout Zionist propaganda.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof that Zionists don’t just buy politicians- they also buy liberal “influencers” to spout their propaganda. And they get lots of perks and things.
The TRUTH doesn’t need to buy influencers.
You just need an ounce of moral courage to realize being poor and speaking truth is better than being rich and spouting propaganda.