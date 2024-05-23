POLITICIAN 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON AMPUTATED LEGS AND ARMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 23, 2024
https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1793353863988146678
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay Has Hands And Feet Amputated. "As if by #NHS magic, text came, I used the link & was booked in for #AstraZeneca no.1 JAB yesterday afternoon."
https://www.facebookDOTcom/mackinlay4souththanet/posts/pfbid0ZWmLPyVNG8ZedYEBWP3hMq4qxo224jPsWw1oQJPAytFEm1fEnn1FK4QbSb7R6Dznl
"Tory MP Craig Mackinlay: I lost my arms and legs to sepsis"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=U6sWzoewefk
Skip James- Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNftrsCMiQs
