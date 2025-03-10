Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





The United States has paused aid to Ukraine.

Europe is nervous and wonders about the United States’ commitment to European security is unclear.

Some leaders in Europe “agree they must strengthen their defense capabilities”.

Europe is dedicating huge amounts of money to weapons.

And Europe’s military technology is advancing.

Revelation 13 tell us of a militaristic “beast with a mortal head wound” – this is Europe.

The Bible asks –“who can make war with the beast?”

Is WWIII on the horizon?

What nation is Lamentations 1:1-2 referring to who will be betrayed by her "friends"--and who are her “friends” that become her "enemies"?

Dr. Thiel helps shine the light of Biblical prophecy on the answers to these questions. Answers from the verses of the Bible that bring prophecy to life.

Read the full article to this video titled ' EU meets to militarize and ask/discuss ‘Should Europe still consider itself a US ally?’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/eu-meets-to-militarize-and-ask-should-europe-still-consider-itself-a-us-ally/