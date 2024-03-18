Vladimir Putin speaks to media following election victory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to the media following the country’s presidential election. Preliminary election results in Russia have indicated a huge victory for Vladimir Putin.
An exit poll suggests the Russian leader won 87.8 per cent of the vote. This means Mr Putin will be in power for another six years. The White House has criticized Russia’s election, saying it’s “not free nor fair”.