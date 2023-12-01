Ep. 43: RINOs: Craven Frauds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry?
Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that.
Congress is dirtier than you think.
Tucker On Xwitter | 30 November 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1730360809522401522