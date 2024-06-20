BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the federal government building new concentration camps?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 11 months ago

If youve ever read The Gulag Archipelago, our government appears to be following the same strategy. Call your congressman and tell them no more funding for building illegal immigrant facilities. We are barely even using the ones we already have, so why are they being built?Show more


Watch UnCancelled live and join the chat Mondays and Thursdays at 8am central

Full episodes available on Rumble by visiting uncancelled.video

Please like and subscribe and visit my affiliates below to support the broadcast:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Peak Performance Total Health by Melaleuca | The ONLY nutritional supplement youll ever need again. Just one pack in the morning and one in the evening for total health optimization. - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


McAlvany Precious Metals | Roll over your IRA into precious metals and get a gold and silver account that you can access with a debit card and more! - https://uncancelledgold.com


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer


CSID: 1916fcc2864ad3ce

Keywords
federalillegalscamps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy