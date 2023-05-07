COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 4 - The Great Reset Agenda - 2023 Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 20th 2023
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 4 - The COVID-19 Plandemic Agenda
Part 4 puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, exposing the premeditated sinister political motivations behind the global Covid-19 response, and how it is intricately tied to a much larger agenda - The Great Reset.