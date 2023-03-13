🔥 Bypass the BS with a gun trust 💥

In this podcast, I talk with Matthew Komar from Guntrustnfa.com about the many advantages of a gun trust. It is easy to form a gun trust and even easier to amend one. We also talk about another online venture he has with helping you get your concealed carry permit online.





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Gun Trusts





• Firearms and NFA items in a Gun Trust





• Online Concealed Carry Program









Resources for today's show:





Gun Trust NFA's website - https://guntrustnfa.com/





Online CHP Classes - https://onlinechp.com/





Product of the Show:





I got some Savior Equipment Soft Sac's in and these are really going to change how I carry ammo to the range.





Check them out at https://amzn.to/3ywe4bf





Video of the Show:





Check out my Beginners guide to the top 5 AR upgrades at https://youtu.be/55U4ztBTKyQ





