BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P151 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17 Focus chapter 12
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 8 months ago

P151 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17 D’varim/Deuteronomy 12 - In this chapter orders are given to destroy all altars, pillars, groves, and images, made for the worship of idols in the land, Deu_12:1-3; and God’s service to be duly performed, Deu_12:4-7. The difference between the performance of that service in the wilderness and in the promised land, Deu_12:8-11. The people are to be happy in all their religious observances, Deu_12:12. The offerings must be brought to the place which God appoints, and no blood is to be eaten, Deu_12:13-16. The tithe of corn, wine, oil, etc., to be eaten in the place that God shall choose, Deu_12:17, Deu_12:18. The Levite must not be forsaken, Deu_12:19. All clean beasts may be eaten, but the blood must be poured out before the Lord, and be eaten on no pretense whatever, Deu_12:20-25. Of vows, burnt-offerings, etc., Deu_12:26, Deu_12:27. These precepts are to be carefully obeyed, Deu_12:28. Cautions against the abominations of the heathen, Deu_12:29-31. Nothing to be added to or diminished from the word of God, Deu_12:32. WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy