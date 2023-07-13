EMERGENCY WARNING! Deep State Planning False Flag Terror Attack on the Power Grid to be Blamed on American Patriots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones warns of the Deep State push to frame the 'Right Wing' for impending false flag attacks on the power grid.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/learn-the-nwo-plan-to-collapse-humanity-before-they-black-out-the-power-grid-and-blame-it-on-the-right/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-attack-against-power-grid-is-imminent-learn-why/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-alert-globalists-planning-to-launch-false-flag-cyber-attack-on-power-grid/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-media-homeland-security-warn-right-wing-extremists-or-russia-set-to-attack-power-grid/