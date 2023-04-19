BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Anthony Fauci - Chapter 1 Part 1
Read To Me
57 views • 04/19/2023

This video introduces you to chapter 1 and goes through 14 pages with a little commentary.


Where you can find the video books:


1. https://www.brighteon.com/000b04d0-a5d4-4017-a5ba-cf90672b7b1c


2. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KxkWMj4aCm66/


3. https://rumble.com/v2cjtai-readtome-promo-video.html


If you would like to support me in helping me pay for my medical expenses. Please uses the link below:


https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZFt


If you would like to support this work. Please use the link below:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn

vaccinesvaccinekennedyrobert kennedyanthonyfaucirobertanthony faucicovid
