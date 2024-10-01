The Beginning of The End (Ezekiel 36-38) ✝ 🇮🇱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
Pastor Jack Higgs and Amir Tsarfati discuss how the world is on the brink of a prophetic shift, as Israel's strategic victories against its enemies signal the unfolding of Biblical events.
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kwa-PMDABBg
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/
3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️