🚨 New Study Finds Heart Attack Deaths Are Up Nearly 30% in People Ages 25 to 44
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
158 views • 07/31/2023

🚨 New Cedars Sinai Study Finds Heart Attack Deaths Are Up Nearly 30% in People Ages 25 to 44


"A national study from Cedars Sinai hospital shows the deaths related to heart attacks increased across every age group since the spring of 2020 but the group that saw the biggest increase isn't who you might think...The relative increase in heart attack associated deaths among 25-44 year olds was a staggering 30%...Experts are still working to figure out why young people are so impacted."



https://rumble.com/v33nc9c--new-cedars-sinai-study-finds-heart-attack-deaths-are-up-nearly-30-in-peopl.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
