Under a Dense Smoke Screen - The short-lived battle, Six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were Destroyed.

First Person Assault : The Combat Work of the Airborne Assault Team .
Approaching the building under a dense smoke screen, the paratroopers threw grenades at the militants who were shooting back, broke into the building and completed their destruction with the help of small arms.
During the short-lived battle, six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed. There are no losses on our side.