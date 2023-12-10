BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses 1,130 Troops, 20 Tanks, 33 Artillery Systems in 24 Hours
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 12/10/2023

US Military News


Dec 8, 2023


Today, we have a critical and in-depth analysis of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We'll delve into the recent military developments, strategies employed by both sides and the potential global implications of this complex geopolitical situation.


In a startling update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported substantial losses for Russian forces in the last 24 hours. According to their report on Thursday, Russia lost a total of 1,130 soldiers, 20 tanks, and 33 artillery systems. This brings the cumulative Russian casualties in the war, as per the Ukrainian army, to a staggering 321,800 soldiers.


NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUbc6Bb6xLs

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetroopstankslosseshorrifyingartillery systems
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy