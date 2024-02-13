Tucker Carlson - Words From Dubai on TCN - 'This is Cruel Madness' - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson:Uncensored: $60 Billion for Ukraine (clip)
“It became absolutely obvious to everyone a few months ago that Ukraine would not be able to win the war against Russia.”
“So it's not just a lost cause. This is self-destruction. This is cruel madness. This is complicity in the murder of an entire generation of Ukrainians. This is completely obvious. And not a single decent person will deny it now.”