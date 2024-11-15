BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dutch Gov't Admits Pandemic Was 'Military Psy-Op' To Prepare Public for 'Extreme Depopulation'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
905 views • 6 months ago

In a major development with potential impact on Bill Gates’ trial in the Netherlands, a Dutch government official has disclosed that the Covid pandemic was orchestrated as a “military operation.”

The official went on to admit that, throughout the pandemic, the nation was operating under direct orders from NATO.

According to the government official, the pandemic played out according to a coordinated, behind-the-scenes strategy, suggesting that the forced vaccinations and brutal lockdowns had nothing to do with public health, and everything to do with advancing a hidden agenda.




Tags: Covid, Covid-19, pandemic, Plandemic, mRNA, Bill Gates, Gates, Pfizer, Albert Bourla, Moderna, Dutch, Netherlands, Depopulation, Democide, trial, government, Covid pandemic, military operation, NATO, forced vaccinations, vaccinations, vaccines, lockdowns, public health, hidden agenda

Keywords
vaccinesvaccinationspublic healthgovernmentnetherlandspandemicdepopulationnatobill gatestrialgatesdemocidedutchhidden agendaforced vaccinationsmodernapfizerlockdownscovid-19covidplandemicmilitary operationcovid pandemicmrnaalbert bourla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy