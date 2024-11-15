Dutch Gov't Admits Pandemic Was 'Military Psy-Op' To Prepare Public for 'Extreme Depopulation'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a major development with potential impact on Bill Gates’ trial in the Netherlands, a Dutch government official has disclosed that the Covid pandemic was orchestrated as a “military operation.”
The official went on to admit that, throughout the pandemic, the nation was operating under direct orders from NATO.
According to the government official, the pandemic played out according to a coordinated, behind-the-scenes strategy, suggesting that the forced vaccinations and brutal lockdowns had nothing to do with public health, and everything to do with advancing a hidden agenda.
