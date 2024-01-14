JUST IN: Pro-Palestine protesters try to breach the security fence outside of the White House, forcing DC police to hold the fence.

If they were wearing red MAGA hats this would be all over the news.

The riot on Saturday is the second largest outside the White House since the war Israeli, Palestinian war began.





According to @Julio_Rosas11, the fence was attacked so badly that Secret Service and the DC Police had to make repairs.





Secret Service agents are reportedly in riot gear.





See also:

https://rumble.com/v46wslz-insurrection-or...-mostly-peaceful-protest-at-the-white-house.html

and

https://rumble.com/v46vgll--the-white-house-protestors-have-breached-the-reinforced-gate.html





Videos:

@FrontlinesTPUSA

@Julio_Rosas11