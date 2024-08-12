© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendy Bell: It's Fake, Russell Brand: Host LOSES IT, Benny Johnson: Fraudulent, Dan Bongino | EP1288 - Highlights Begin 08/12/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5aokt1-ep1288.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v5ak225-ep1287.html#comment-448701773
*** 7:28
Wendy Bell Radio 08/12 - It's All So Fake
https://rumble.com/embed/v58b3fh/?pub=2trvx
***
Russell Brand 08/12 - MSNBC Host LOSES IT With This Unhinged Lie About JD Vance
https://rumble.com/embed/v58b94l/?pub=2trvx
*** :55
Benny Johnson 08/12 - Fraudulent Organization EXPOSED For Donating THOUSANDS to DEMOCRATS in Trump Supporter's Name
https://rumble.com/embed/v57rzsd/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 08/12 - Shocking New Video Proves It Was A Coup (Ep 2306)
https://rumble.com/embed/v58blj9/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths