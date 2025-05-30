© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation 5 Families Displacement Experiences May 2025
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGNExcrUxs0&t
مكان نزوحنا الجديد ⛺️شوفوا مين نازح معنا ؟
Our new place of displacement ️ ️ show me who is displaced with us
سامح حمادة
@sameh_123
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah8qjaqtRGU
استحلفكم بالله لا احد يتجاهل المقطع غزة بتناديكم
يوميات أم يامن الفلسطينية
@Am.yamen97
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWennf03e6E
I swear to God that you ignore my walk from Gaza
أسماء حسين
@Amass_Hussein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_2y2DHblZU
ليش تركنا الجنوب ونزحنا لشمال القطاع🤔 اصعب قرار بحياتنا منذ بداية الحرب
Let's leave the south and move to the north of the strip🤔 the most difficult decision of our life since the beginning of the war
سفرة ام يوسف من غزه
@emyouseef
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioSDqLqqIXQ
طلوعنا من الشمال لمواصي خانيونس بدموع الدم احنا في نكبه وما حدا سأل فينا
We came from the north to touch Khan Yunis with tears of blood, we are in mourning, and no one asked in US