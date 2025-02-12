BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lady Confronts Criminal Chem-Trail Spraying Pilots
America at War
America at War
319 views • 7 months ago

Every American should be as serious as this lady is about the poisons being sprayed into our skies! We are literally being sprayed with toxic chemicals and heavy metals which will kill us!


And it will also kill the soil, where nothing will grow.

So humanity will starve to death due to not being able to grow food!

Does that future sound like something "Good" to you???


I urge you to subscribe to MellowKat's substack


original video: I finally confront the pilots

who have been geoengineering Tuolumne's skies.


https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Keywords
geoengineeringcrimeevilsatantruthgovernmentweatherfloodhurricanewef
