Lady Confronts Criminal Chem-Trail Spraying Pilots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every American should be as serious as this lady is about the poisons being sprayed into our skies! We are literally being sprayed with toxic chemicals and heavy metals which will kill us!
And it will also kill the soil, where nothing will grow.
So humanity will starve to death due to not being able to grow food!
Does that future sound like something "Good" to you???
I urge you to subscribe to MellowKat's substack
original video: I finally confront the pilots
who have been geoengineering Tuolumne's skies.
https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)