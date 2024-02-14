BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 013

The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Book of Ruth





Chapter 4 Part 2





Ruth Chapter 4

SECTION 1 V01-04 Then he said to the redeeming kinsman

SECTION 2 V05-08 the redeemer said to Bo`az, "Buy it for yourself

SECTION 3 V09-12 I am purchasing from Na`omi all that belonged to Elimelekh

SECTION 4 V13-15 Adonai enabled her to conceive, and she gave birth to a son.

SECTION 5 V16-17 A son has been born to Na`omi

SECTION 6 V18-22 Here is the genealogy





Ruth 4:1-22

Contents: Redemption at the city gate. Boaz redeems Ruth and Elimelekh land. Marriage between Boaz and Ruth redeeming the land with the firstborn son.





Characters: Boaz, Ruth, Naomi, kinsman, Oved.





WHO IS THIS: Rth 4:6 The redeemer said, "Then I can't redeem it for myself, because I might put my own inheritance at risk. You, take my right of redemption on yourself; because I can't redeem it."





Conclusion: Rth 4:14…"Blessed be YEHOVAH, who today has provided you a redeemer! May his name be renowned in Isra'el. Ruth left a cursed

people to lay her life at the Feet of the redeemer.





