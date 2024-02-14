© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 013
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Book of Ruth
Chapter 4 Part 2
Ruth Chapter 4
SECTION 1 V01-04 Then he said to the redeeming kinsman
SECTION 2 V05-08 the redeemer said to Bo`az, "Buy it for yourself
SECTION 3 V09-12 I am purchasing from Na`omi all that belonged to Elimelekh
SECTION 4 V13-15 Adonai enabled her to conceive, and she gave birth to a son.
SECTION 5 V16-17 A son has been born to Na`omi
SECTION 6 V18-22 Here is the genealogy
Ruth 4:1-22
Contents: Redemption at the city gate. Boaz redeems Ruth and Elimelekh land. Marriage between Boaz and Ruth redeeming the land with the firstborn son.
Characters: Boaz, Ruth, Naomi, kinsman, Oved.
WHO IS THIS: Rth 4:6 The redeemer said, "Then I can't redeem it for myself, because I might put my own inheritance at risk. You, take my right of redemption on yourself; because I can't redeem it."
Conclusion: Rth 4:14…"Blessed be YEHOVAH, who today has provided you a redeemer! May his name be renowned in Isra'el. Ruth left a cursed
people to lay her life at the Feet of the redeemer.