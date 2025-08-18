BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 170 Part 2 - "NAD: The Life Extending Molecule” Dr. Andrew Salzman
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
41 views • 4 weeks ago

By age 50, you’ve already lost half of your NAD levels—and without it, your energy, mind, and health decline faster.


In this powerful episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb continues his conversation with Harvard-trained physician, NAD expert and CMO in Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN Dr. Andrew Salzman to explore how NAD impacts blood pressure, muscle growth, VO2 max, sleep quality, heart health, and even eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration.


Discover how lifestyle factors like poor sleep, stress, refined carbs, and sedentary habits deplete NAD—and how exercise, diet, and smart supplementation (NMN, NR, resveratrol, hydroxytyrosol, ergothioneine) can restore it.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detai...


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


Thanks to:


https://www.macuhealth.com/

https://coopervision.com/

https://www.alcon.com/

Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN https://getwonderfeel.com/

