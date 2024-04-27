Technocratic Global Tyranny & the Resistance: with Iurie Rosca- Truth Science & Spirit Episode 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Iurie Rosca and I discuss the current technocratic globalist warfare on humanity that
transcends national government. Compared to other times in history where people opposed tyrannical dictatorships, as was historically present in Romania, today there is no free country in the world to flee to.
We,
the people of this earth all face the same totalitarian globalist one world order that wants to transform
us into Cyborgs and control us all.
Yuri Roshka is a journalist, author and editor from Moldova born in 1961, very vocal in
alternative media. He has had a long political career since the Soviet regime. He has managed
to be a dissident twice in one lifetime, once confronting communist totalitarianism and now
opposing technocratic totalitarianism.
He is the author of several books such as "Out of the Darkness" (1995), "Exercises in
Lucidity" (2000), "Notes of a Christian Optimist" (2012), "Moldova, the Part that Became
Whole" (2013), "The Republic of Moldova: from Political Independence Towards Economic
Independence" (2013), "The Fall of the USSR in the EU. Anti-liberal Chronicles" (2014), "
The Conspiracy of the Red Demons. 100 Years since the Bolshevik Coup" (2017), "Orthodoxy
and Economic Nationalism" (2017), "National Interest as Modus Vivendi" (2020), "The Fall
from Capitalism to Technocracy. Notes of a Dissident on the New World Order" (2023).
From 1988 he was one of the main organizers of an anti-communist political movement,
contributed to the formation of the first underground newspapers and the first anti-communist
party. He was the leaders of the Popular Front of Moldova. Since 1994 - he was a member of
Parliament in 4 legislatures, twice Deputy Speaker of Parliament, in 2009 - Deputy Prime
Minister.
Since 2009 he has been a university professor in communication sciences and recent history, and
focused on journalistic and editorial activities.
He is the coordinator of an international think tank, Chisinau Forum, which started its activity in
2017 and which has annual meetings in Republic of Moldova. The next international meeting of
the Chisinau Forum will take place on 25-26 May this year under the title ”UNRESTRICTED
WARFARE: A Holistic Approach to the Great Reset”.
He is active in alternative media as an author and as an interviewer in Romanian, Russian,
French and English.
Blog: https://arcaluinoe.info/
Skype: pasagernoe
Telegram: t.me/iurierosca
https://substack.com/@iurierosca
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in
Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging
clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light
Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”
(www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue
Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and
treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/
Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19
injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.
Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and
disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.
She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement
https://nationalarm.org/board/.
She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/