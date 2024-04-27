Technocratic Global Tyranny & the Resistance: with Iurie Rosca- Truth Science & Spirit Episode 17

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD





In this episode, Iurie Rosca and I discuss the current technocratic globalist warfare on humanity that

transcends national government. Compared to other times in history where people opposed tyrannical dictatorships, as was historically present in Romania, today there is no free country in the world to flee to.

We,

the people of this earth all face the same totalitarian globalist one world order that wants to transform

us into Cyborgs and control us all.

Yuri Roshka is a journalist, author and editor from Moldova born in 1961, very vocal in

alternative media. He has had a long political career since the Soviet regime. He has managed

to be a dissident twice in one lifetime, once confronting communist totalitarianism and now

opposing technocratic totalitarianism.

He is the author of several books such as "Out of the Darkness" (1995), "Exercises in

Lucidity" (2000), "Notes of a Christian Optimist" (2012), "Moldova, the Part that Became

Whole" (2013), "The Republic of Moldova: from Political Independence Towards Economic

Independence" (2013), "The Fall of the USSR in the EU. Anti-liberal Chronicles" (2014), "

The Conspiracy of the Red Demons. 100 Years since the Bolshevik Coup" (2017), "Orthodoxy

and Economic Nationalism" (2017), "National Interest as Modus Vivendi" (2020), "The Fall

from Capitalism to Technocracy. Notes of a Dissident on the New World Order" (2023).





From 1988 he was one of the main organizers of an anti-communist political movement,

contributed to the formation of the first underground newspapers and the first anti-communist

party. He was the leaders of the Popular Front of Moldova. Since 1994 - he was a member of

Parliament in 4 legislatures, twice Deputy Speaker of Parliament, in 2009 - Deputy Prime

Minister.

Since 2009 he has been a university professor in communication sciences and recent history, and

focused on journalistic and editorial activities.

He is the coordinator of an international think tank, Chisinau Forum, which started its activity in

2017 and which has annual meetings in Republic of Moldova. The next international meeting of

the Chisinau Forum will take place on 25-26 May this year under the title ”UNRESTRICTED

WARFARE: A Holistic Approach to the Great Reset”.

He is active in alternative media as an author and as an interviewer in Romanian, Russian,

French and English.

Blog: https://arcaluinoe.info/

Skype: pasagernoe

Telegram: t.me/iurierosca

https://substack.com/@iurierosca





Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in

Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging

clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light

Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”

(www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue

Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and

treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/

Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19

injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and

disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement

https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/