Matthäus 5 Frieden Ja .Berlin 23.02 und Alois Irlmaier + Andrew Wingate Prophezeiung
Coronam
Coronam
850 views • 11/08/2023

Alice Schwarzer , Sahra Wagenknecht. Dr. Daniele Ganser: "" Selig sind, die Frieden stiften[2]; denn sie werden Gottes Kinder heißen"2. Matthäus 5:9    • Aufstand für Frieden - am 25.2. in Be...      / @danieleganseroffiziell   Coronam 311 video Alois Irlmaier und Andrew Wingate Prophezeiungo    • Alois Irlmaier und  Andrew Wingate  P...   Ich habe diese video geposted 05.07.2022 Father Andrew C. Wingate was a Catholic Priest ,Spiritual Directors as well as Exorcists. He has traveled the world studying and examining the many Mystics who have been publishing private revelations concerning "these End Times." Music Patrik Lenk.    / patricklenk.  . Psalm 51 

musik 

Kyrie eleison (orbis factor)

Patrick Lenk



Keywords
irlmaierwingatee prophezeiung
