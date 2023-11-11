Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 November 2023 part 3 Bourke Street K-Mart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of three videos of the rally, this one covers the return to Parliament House with a stop at K-Mart in Bourke Street to express our disgust at their selling sexualised children's books. In the speeches, many other topics were covered, such is the variety of attack on our society by evil entities. But we are committed to expose evil where we can.