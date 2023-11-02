177 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- Babylon Is Fallen, Is Fallen, Who's Babylon and What Is Fallen?

In Episode 177 we discuss the Second Angel's message of Revelation 14 which states that Babylon is fallen. What or who is Babylon and what does it mean that it is Fallen? And why is it the fact that it is fallen repeated twice?





Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.com

Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.com

Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.com

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com





Donation Options

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate





What's Up Prof available in the following languages:

CZECH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz

DUTCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ

ENGLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

GERMAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0

INDONESIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1

LITHUANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk

POLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y

PORTUGUESE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

ROMANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f

RUSSIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj

SERBIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K

SLOVAK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav

SPANISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk





What's Up Prof available on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5

Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds

Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds