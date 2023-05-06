RT: US-CHILEAN BLOGGER GONZALO LIRA ARRESTED BY UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a2E3HeYKf4pQ/
The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the arrest of Gonzalo Lira, a US-Chilean national living in Kharkov. He is accused of publicly supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine as well as discrediting Ukraine’s military leadership.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com