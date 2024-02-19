Trauma Healing for Survivors and Intervention Strategies for Abusers - Dr. David Hawkins

Nearly 80 million people in the United States are affected by narcissistic, emotional abuse, shares the Marriage Recovery Center and the Emotional Abuse Institute's owner and clinical director Dr. David Hawkins. Dr. Hawkins delivers the good news that healing and hope are possible for anyone who exhibits narcissistic behavior and for those who have been victimized by it! The truth will set you free if you embrace it and get on the path of change with a professional who can help you. Dr. Hawkins discusses the physical effects of narcissistic abuse on survivors, how to heal from the trauma, and how an abuser can change their toxic pattern of behavior and learn to live in a healthier way. “With the right intervention and the right help, change really is possible,” Dr. Hawkins assures us.









TAKEAWAYS





90 percent of women who’ve faced narcissistic abuse have chronic fatigue syndrome, autoimmune disorders, and other physical issues





A godly sorrow can lead to repentance





So many women can effectively join together to bring about an intervention that can help both the victim and unwitting abuser





A narcissist is actually a winner when they lose their narcissistic behavior









