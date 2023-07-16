What Alex Jones has not been telling, from his own mouth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Roman Poop 666 is at the top of the Satanic Pyramid, the Head, and the Jesuits his neck to put the whole world at his Feet. This they have been working on since 1540 as the very sharpest edge of the Satanic Counter Protest.
Quick level boost on Truth: https://jesusgod-pope666.info/flyer/truth01.pdf