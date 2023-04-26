HELLSTORM Exposing The Globalist War on, and Genocide of, Germany, that Never Stopped, and that is STILL Ongoing Today

"The Victor is Never Asked if He Told the Truth" ~ Adolf Hitler

"History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." ~ Samuel Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain)

HELLSTORM (DOCUMENTARY) Based on Thomas Goodrich's book, 'Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944-47' this 2015 film is about the Real Genocide of Nazi Germany, that reveals the Truth about the centuries long quest of the globalist cabal to enslave all peoples around the world, and to usurp the entire world, all its riches, including all life on earth, as their property. We today, still find ourselves trapped in the war that the globalist cabal wages in humanity and life on this planet. History as we have all been told it was, was, and is, nothing but globalist Khazarian Mafia "jewish" propaganda, and a complete fabrication of deception. In this documentary we can learn more about the truth, that the globalist victors still do not want you to know.

Learn the unspeakable terrible truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the "globalist allied" victors of World Word II. THE SAME GLOBALIST CABAL THAT IS WAGING THEIR WAR ON US TODAY.