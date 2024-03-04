© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China just SHOCKED the world with this DISCOVERY _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
492 views • 03/04/2024
Serbia has lithium but they are not mining it because they're so worried about China. Is that a valid concern given that China just discovered the world’s largest metamorphic rock oilfield? Geopolitical expert Nik Stankovic joins us to discuss how this shifts global power.
