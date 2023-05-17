BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 9: Troy Frasier
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 05/17/2023

Is the American church in a unique position, or have we been here before? What was the relationship between the early church and the governments of the 13 Colonies? These questions and more as host of the Revived Thoughts podcast, Troy Frasier, joins me to help us learn a little American Church history. 

Troy has been studying and teaching church history for the last 4 years. Co-host of the Revived Thoughts podcast and also the co-founder of Revived Studios, which exists to help bring church history back to life. When he is not working on Revived Thoughts he serves as a teacher at Mountainview Christian School in Salatiga, Indonesia.


Follow Troy

Twitter: @revivedthoughts 

Website and podcast: https://www.revivedthoughts.com/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Follow me

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchhistorycultureculturewar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy