ANCIENT PAGANISM - Pre-Flood History, Adam to Noah - PT 3

Part 3 - Ancient Paganism Class

Part one, was about the beginning, and the angles. Part two we learned a little about the fallen angels, and Lucifer, and his diabolical plan to unseat God from his very throne, and create a new religion where he would be worshipped, instead.

Part three we’ll talk about the kings of the earth, in Pre-Flood History, and how they worked to turn the people back to God, and learn more kingdom principles. We’ll see how that went, and move toward the time of the flood.

This was the time from Adam to Noah, who were the true kings of the world, and I show you how God even used their names to send a message to mankind.

If you haven’t started, go back to Part 1, and you’ll be able to follow the flow. I’ll try to put up two a week, but right now, I’ll a little busy, so just subscribe, so you’ll get a message, in case I get behind. Its tax season, I have a book needing published, and one that needs a cover design, and sent to the copyright office.

And with all this rain, I may need to invest in a flat-bottom boat, with a mowing deck.

