How Does Matter Give Rise To Consciousness? - Sam Harris

After SkoolSam Harris is an American author, philosopher, neuroscientist, and podcast host. His work touches on a wide range of topics, including rationality, religion, ethics, free will, neuroscience, meditation, philosophy of mind, politics, terrorism, and artificial intelligence. His academic background is in philosophy and cognitive neuroscience.