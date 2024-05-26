BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO Pandemic Treaty FAILS! - El Salvador's Bukele Exposes Greatest Financial Fraud 5/26/24
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
313 views • 11 months ago

World News Report- You did it everyone! You made your voices heard as countries fron around the world couldn't come to the same agreement on how to control the people. The WHO Pandemic Treaty has failed. El Salvador's president is setting the bar high for world leaders to live up to, and his lastest speech just takes the cake. Nayib Bukele understands the fake financial system and has exposed governments for the illusion of taxes and the printing of fake money. Tucker interviewed the CEO of Telegram, and he had some shocking revelations. Javier Milei's miraculous turnaround in Argentina is jaw dropping! Australian Sky News asks why can't we be funny anymore. All of that & much more in This Week's Top World News Stories!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/who-pandemic-treaty-fails/

Keywords
tucker carlsonworld newsthe fedwhoargentinabank fraudel salvadorworld health organizationconservative newssky newstelegramwho pandemic treatynayib bukelejavier mileitucker interview
