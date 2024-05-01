NO SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE?!?

Stefan Molyneux examines the historical roots and implications of premarital sex, emphasizing the importance of sexual compatibility in relationships. He delves into the male perspective on sexual dynamics, challenges societal norms, and advocates for self-reflection and open communication in navigating intimate connections. The conversation offers a compelling exploration of desire, expectations, and the complexities of human relationships in today's dating scene.





