HEARTBREAKING ⚕ TRIPLETS REGRESS INTO AUTISM WITHIN HOURS OF VACCINATION❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“They were no longer engaged in anything or anyone. They lost their smiles.”
EVERY ONE OF THESE SHOTS SHOULD BE STOPPED NOW. REALIZE THAT BY 9 MOS. OF AGE, THESE BABIES ARE RECEIVING THREE COVID SHOTS. TRUSTING ANY PEDIATRICIAN GIVING ALL THESE SHOTS TO INFANTS IS INSANITY.
OG Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/
Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/FofkPv98N3hs/ and https://rumble.com/v39y4lp-they-lost-their-smiles-mother-shares-heartbreaking-story-of-triplets-severe.html
All three of Brenda McDowell’s triplets, she attests, ‘shut down’ within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines — later to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
• Claire - “She had full-blown eye contact. She was super lovely, and she shut right down.”
• Richie - “All his raspberry-blowing ... and the furniture walking ... just shut off.”
• Robbie - “Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus. Robbie, from that moment on, had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn't hear.”
https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1653456570414448673
Tried to find a copy of this on YouTube [wasting time, apparently], but found a clip from Andrew Wakefield from 10 years ago:
Vaccine Link to Autism Retracted [made under legal duress, IMHO - VfB]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBh7-qI9G08&pp=ygUodHJpcGxldHMgcmVncmVzcyBpbnRvIGF1dGlzbSB2YWNjaW5hdGlvbg%3D%3D [leaving in the playlist as it may lead some to interesting pursuits]
VfB went to go see VAXXED at the Angelika Theatre opening night
https://www.businessinsider.com/angelika-is-showing-vaxxed-documentary-that-tribeca-yanked-from-its-lineup-2016-3?op=1