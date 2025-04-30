BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HEARTBREAKING ⚕ TRIPLETS REGRESS INTO AUTISM WITHIN HOURS OF VACCINATION❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
502 views • 4 months ago

“They were no longer engaged in anything or anyone. They lost their smiles.”


EVERY ONE OF THESE SHOTS SHOULD BE STOPPED NOW. REALIZE THAT BY 9 MOS. OF AGE, THESE BABIES ARE RECEIVING THREE COVID SHOTS. TRUSTING ANY PEDIATRICIAN GIVING ALL THESE SHOTS TO INFANTS IS INSANITY.


OG Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/FofkPv98N3hs/ and https://rumble.com/v39y4lp-they-lost-their-smiles-mother-shares-heartbreaking-story-of-triplets-severe.html


All three of Brenda McDowell’s triplets, she attests, ‘shut down’ within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines — later to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.


• Claire - “She had full-blown eye contact. She was super lovely, and she shut right down.”


• Richie - “All his raspberry-blowing ... and the furniture walking ... just shut off.”


• Robbie - “Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus. Robbie, from that moment on, had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn't hear.”


https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1653456570414448673


Tried to find a copy of this on YouTube [wasting time, apparently], but found a clip from Andrew Wakefield from 10 years ago:


Vaccine Link to Autism Retracted [made under legal duress, IMHO - VfB]


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBh7-qI9G08&pp=ygUodHJpcGxldHMgcmVncmVzcyBpbnRvIGF1dGlzbSB2YWNjaW5hdGlvbg%3D%3D [leaving in the playlist as it may lead some to interesting pursuits]


VfB went to go see VAXXED at the Angelika Theatre opening night


https://www.businessinsider.com/angelika-is-showing-vaxxed-documentary-that-tribeca-yanked-from-its-lineup-2016-3?op=1

Keywords
autismvaxxedcovidiocracymulti pronged attacktripletscausal link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy