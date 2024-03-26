BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Český Krumlov Castle Another Reset Date Found in Czech Republic
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
2100 followers
323 views • 03/26/2024

Český Krumlov a town in southern Czech Republic seems to have experienced a massive disaster circa 1551-1560 where the castle was covered in debris and needed reconstruction. The same with walls along the river in town leading under cathedral filled with debris so badly people of the time chose to build on top of the ruins, not clean out the debris. We look at the anomalies of the Český Krumlov Castle.



David DuByne


 https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast


[email protected]








gardeninginflationsolutionsdavid dubynecrop lossesgrowing foodadapt 2030food priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlookinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclesbeef pricesbee die offdeclining bees europecuba food crisiswheat price forecastprepare for higher food prices
