CHARLIE SHEEN PUT ‘CISCO OIL ON HIS BUTT’ 👁‍🗨 COREY HAIM [AS TOLD TO COREY FELDMAN]

On March 9, 2020, Hollywood child star Corey Feldman claimed Corey Haim told him that Charlie Sheen put ‘Cisco oil on his butt’ and began sexually assaulting Haim in The “My Truth”documentary.





Feldman claimed that Haim told him ‘in great detail’ that Charlie Sheen bent him over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on his butt and raped Haim in broad daylight and that ‘anybody could have walked passed and seen it’s





Haim was 13 and Sheen was 19 when they worked together on the 1986 film “Lucas.”





"He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy," Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague, said in the documentary, which was produced by Feldman. "He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it," she alleged.





In the doc, Feldman first named three men he had previously accused of sexual abuse himself: Jon Grissom, an actor who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream costarring Feldman and Haim, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss. He also said Dominick Brascia, a former actor and one-time friend of both Coreys who died in 2018, had sexually abused Haim.





Charlie Sheen categorically denied ever engaging in improper behavior with Haim. "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period," Sheen said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly on March 10, 2020.





Source: https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1781852586578002119





Thumbnail: https://www.scarymommy.com/corey-feldman-charlie-sheen-sexual-assault-corey-haim