FIRE POWER! with Mario Murillo and Todd Coconato I 7-26-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get ready for the most explosive episode of Firepower yet! tonight, Mario and Todd discuss the Barbie movie, Jason Aldean, Sound of Freedom, and the miracles that are happening as well as solutions and encouragement of why we are on the winning team and how we can actually take back the territory for the Kingdom of God!
You don't want to miss tonight's broadcast. Share it!
mariomurillo.org
pastortodd.org