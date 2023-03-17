Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper: The agreement signed by the AUKUS to supply nuclear submarines to Australia is good for U.S. national security and serves as a deterrent to the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03/14/2023 Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper: The agreement signed by the AUKUS to supply nuclear submarines to Australia is good for U.S. national security and serves as a deterrent to the Chinese Communist Party. Having more of our allies' attack submarines in Indo-Pacific waters would send a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that "we are rising to the threat.
03/14/2023 前国防部长马克·埃斯珀：美英澳联盟签署的对澳大利亚出售攻击型核潜艇的协议对美国的国家安全也十分有益，可以起到威慑中共的作用。能让更多盟友的攻击型核潜艇投入印太海域可以向中共释放“我们正在奋起应对威胁”的信号