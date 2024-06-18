A WARNING FROM HISTORY 🪖 E3 THE WRONG WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AIRED: September 23, 1997 7:00 PM on BBC Two
RUNTIME: 55m
COUNTRY: United Kingdom
LANGUAGES: English
GENRES: Documentary, War
The immediate events preceding the outbreak of WW2 are presented and the question why Hitler ended up at war with the power he most admired – Great Britain - and allied to the country he most hated – Soviet Russia – is answered.
