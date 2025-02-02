Do You REALLY Care About Virtue?

Sunday Morning Live 2 February 2025





In this episode, I analyze the growing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada in light of the fentanyl crisis, which has become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. I discuss President Trump's declaration of a national emergency, imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian imports to pressure Canada into stronger action against drug trafficking.





I contrast the urgency in the U.S. with Canada's oblivion to the crisis and challenge listeners to prioritize public health over economic concerns. I critique the Canadian government's responses and advocate for compassionate dialogue and actionable solutions, emphasizing the human cost of inaction and inviting listener engagement on this critical issue.





