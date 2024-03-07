Christian Zionists Are Losing Control Of The Israel Narrative - 2/25/24 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

Matthew 16: 13-16

13 When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?

14 And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.

15 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am?

16 And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.





The term Judeo-Christianity is an oxymoron. It's like saying it's hot-cold outside. You either believe Jesus is the Messiah or you do not. Do not follow a man-made godless United Nations-created State of Israel that denies Jesus. Come out of her my people. Follow Jesus.





1 John 2:23

23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.





See what the Talmud has to say about Jesus:

https://legiochristi.com/jesus-in-the-talmud-debunking-jewish-damage-control-with-facts-and-logic/



