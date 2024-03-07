Christian Zionists Are Losing Control Of The Israel Narrative - 2/25/24 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 16: 13-16
13 When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?
14 And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.
15 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am?
16 And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.
The term Judeo-Christianity is an oxymoron. It's like saying it's hot-cold outside. You either believe Jesus is the Messiah or you do not. Do not follow a man-made godless United Nations-created State of Israel that denies Jesus. Come out of her my people. Follow Jesus.
1 John 2:23
23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.
See what the Talmud has to say about Jesus:
https://legiochristi.com/jesus-in-the-talmud-debunking-jewish-damage-control-with-facts-and-logic/