BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️BREAKING: Large scale airstrikes in Syrian city of Jableh, near Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 7 months ago

❗️🇸🇾/🇷🇺 BREAKING: Large scale airstrikes in the Syrian city of Jableh, near Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria on the coast

For the past hour, Syrian and Russian air defenses have been jointly intercepting enemy projectiles. 

The target and culprit are still unclear, but local sources talk about possibly a Russian ammunition depot being the target.

@Middle_East_Spectator

❗️ADDING:

 RUSSIA, SYRIA ACCUSE NATO/UKRAINE OF STAGING FALSE FLAG 

SVR Claims West Planning Chemical Weapons Staging in Syria 

Russian intelligence reports: "The leadership of the United States and Britain, recognizing their unsuccessful efforts to deliver a strategic defeat to Russia in the Ukraine conflict." 

NATO and Ukraine, are plotting to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria to discredit both Syria and Russia on the international stage.

Details: According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), this false flag operation is intended to undermine Russia’s reputation, particularly in Global South nations.

Tactics: The “White Helmets” NGO is reportedly set to fabricate evidence, presenting videos of a staged attack.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentrussianwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy