Measuring & Mitigating EMF Pollution on Farms: Dowsing Pendulum Before & After Geofield Ag Conditioner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://bit.ly/EssentialAgAltSocial - Protect your entire farm from non-native EMF stress with Geofield Ag Conditioner.
We saved a farm drowning in EMF chaos—power lines, geopathic stress, 5g, you name it.
Using a dowsing pendulum, we measured the energy: dead still.
Then we dropped the Geofield Ag Conditioner—healthy light in, junk out.
The pendulum spun alive instantly.
Big Brother won’t save your land—this will.
See the proof and fight back.
https://bit.ly/EssentialAgAltSocial - Protect your entire farm from non-native EMF stress with Geofield Ag Conditioner.
#EMFTruth #FarmFreedom