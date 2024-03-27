BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exercice/Übung 432 Hz classic guitar music PHÖNIXE and Melonga from Astor Piazolla its a long guitar piece over 20 min.
432 Hz classic guitar music  PHÖNIXE and Melonga from Astor Piazolla  its a long guitar piece  over 20 min.

pic: The Umbrella is our universe in abstract way . You see the dragon the Mermaid Burkhard Heim wiith his 6 dimensional world on the top of the <Ufo / which is also a big BIG TIT . On the other side you cant see the wars and destruction's. of the cabal  . You see the music the sounds which is made from the multiverse and the galaxies. We are living in a 6 dimensional world and not only with 4 !!!!  Please learn about Burkhard Heims theorie. The sound is healing music and the phönixe are symbolizing our souls .

cosmos432 hz musiclatin musicwhite magic musicburkhard heim6 dimensional theorie
