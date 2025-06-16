BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards Israel have been seen from a passenger plane over Dubai
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 3 months ago

Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards Israel have been seen from a passenger plane over Dubai.

Another description:  Epic footage: Airline passengers over Saudi Arabia captured the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran heading toward Israel.

Adding:

Israel is striking from within Iran, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"A significant portion of the enemy's attacks are not military attacks, but actions carried out with the help of internal agents. In this regard, our vigilant citizens must report any suspicious moments to the security agencies with particular care and immediately," IRNA quoted him as saying.

Earlier it was reported that Israel launched its first strikes using drones hidden in Iran. And over the weekend, homemade bombs and cars exploded in Tehran, and a major water main burst.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy