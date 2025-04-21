BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 42 With Kevin J Johnston - Move Your Money Now
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
33 views • 4 months ago

The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 42 With Kevin J Johnston - Move Your Money Now


Thursdays at 9PM

LIVE


The Income Tax and Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston: Moving Money Safely 🌍💵


Kevin J. Johnston, the host of The Income Tax and Money Show, is diving into one of the most talked-about topics for Canadians: how to protect their wealth by moving money out of Canada. In his upcoming episodes, Kevin promises to share strategies that are both practical and legal for securing your finances in safer, more tax-advantaged jurisdictions. With the rising cost of living and increased tax pressures, this information could be a financial lifeline for many Canadians. 🛡️💼


BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com


Kevin will explain the step-by-step process of identifying international destinations with favorable economic policies and financial privacy protections. 🌐📊 Countries such as Switzerland, Panama, and Singapore are often highlighted as safe havens for their stability, robust banking systems, and attractive tax regimes. He'll also discuss how to structure your finances using international corporations or trusts, ensuring compliance while minimizing tax liabilities. His goal is to empower Canadians with actionable knowledge, enabling them to take control of their wealth. 🌟📈


BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com


Finally, Kevin will tackle the legal considerations involved, emphasizing the importance of staying compliant with Canadian and international laws. 🏛️⚖️ From understanding the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) regulations to working with international financial advisors, Kevin's show will serve as a comprehensive guide. The audience will also learn how to utilize digital banking tools for seamless transactions and safeguard their assets in the global economy. With Kevin's expertise and engaging style, this episode is set to be both educational and transformative for viewers. 🚀📺


BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com


